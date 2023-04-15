KamaSutra unveils new campaign

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

KamaSutra, from Raymond Consumer Care, has collaborated with FCB Interface to launch a campaign to promote the brand’s latest suite of innovative sexual products, spearheaded by the Longlast variant.

Sharing her opinion on the campaign, Pooja Sahgal, CMO, Raymond Consumer Care, said: “Our strategy is to bring out a behavioural change in the Indian consumers about sexual wellness. The brand focus is not only focusing on promoting just sexual wellness, but to offer an elevated pleasurable sexual experience, giving consumers reasons to use a condom. We want India to be aware and to make the switch to safer choices without compromising on pleasure. That’s been our line of thinking even for the innovations and product line up we aspire to bring to the world soon.”

Rakesh Menon, National Creative Director, FCB Interface, added: “Couples are more adventurous these days and are seeking newer experiences in bed. Through this ad, the brand wants to encourage them to explore new heights of pleasure and intimacy with its range of condoms.”