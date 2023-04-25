Interbrand celebrates 10 years in India, launches ‘Arenas’

25 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Interbrand, the world’s leading brand consultancy, has completed 10 years in India and has unveiled a special logo unit to mark this occasion. The theme for the year is ‘Change Creators,’ which, notes a communique, reflects Interbrand’s belief that while it is good for brands to adapt to change, it is always better to create it.

Talking about business growth, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, said: “A decade back we began with a very clear purpose. To elevate the Indian brands to global benchmarks. This was necessary not only to make them better placed for the global markets Indian brands wanted to play in, but even more critically to safeguard their own domestic territories from the influx of global brands in their backyard. To be able to do that, we had to change the leverage of brands and branding from cosmetic to strategic. I am delighted that we have helped accelerate the shift in the way brands are appreciated as a business asset in the Indian market over time.”

Commenting on Interbrand’s India business, Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO, Interbrand, said: “We have seen such incredible work coming out of India’s office over the last decade. Despite an extremely challenging environment for business across the world (lockdowns, war, supply chain disruptions, etc.), Interbrand India has grown an astounding 4 times while maintaining an excellent reputation as a solid partner for our clients. The last time I visited the country, I claimed India was to enter its own Decade of Possibilities. Currently, with a strong economic performance, businesses driving strategic shifts and technology advancements, I surely can confirm that India is already navigating its Decade of Possibilities.”

As the agency celebrates its tenth anniversary, it has unveiled a new concept called ‘Arenas,’ which offers “a fresh perspective on conventional ‘categories’ and the competitive landscape, as we know it”.

Talking about what is in store for Interbrand India, Mishra added: “We are looking at Increasing our Asia footprint, deploying Arenas as an Iconic Move for partners to create quantum growth in business value and adding specialised verticals. One of the verticals naturally emerging for us on the back of our series of projects including the branding of new teams in the IPL’S Capital’s franchise and rebranding Rajasthan Royals, is ‘Sports Branding.’ This is also a vertical well supported by our global experience including the world’s most talked about rebrand, Juventus.”