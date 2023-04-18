India Today wins Society of Publication Designers awards

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

India Today Group Creative Editor, Nilanjan Das has won two Best Infographics and one Best Spread Illustration award from the prestigious New York-based The Society of Publication Designers (SPD).

A communique adds that the India Today entries beat others from the New Yorker, The New York Times, The Economist, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Forbes, Media Vox, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post Magazine and many other leading publications.