Id8 acquires PR mandate for Casa Jaali, Goa

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Id8 media solutions integrated marketing agency has won the Public Relations mandate for Goa-based resort, Casa Jaali and Jaali Kitchen. The agency will be responsible for developing a firm communication strategy using modern Public Relations and Influencer Marketing tools that include content intelligence, precisely executed PR and influencer campaigns, media engagement and thorough influencer outreach.

Said Tanya Swetta, CEO and co-founder of Id8 media solutions: “It’s amazing to work with a team that understands the value an integrated approach to communications can bring to the business. We are looking to build innovation into the new approach to PR and Digital. Goa is an international resort destination, we are excited to apply our knowledge of international markets to how we drive the conversation.”

Added Kate Abramovitz, CEO and Co-founder of Casa Jaali: “We’re extremely delighted to be partnering with id8 media solutions to widen the vision and horizon of Casa Jaali. The company has achieved multiple milestones since its inception and we entrust them to give us the right advice and strategy to communicate with our existing guests and new customers.”