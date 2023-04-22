ICA Pidilite launches film

21 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

ICA Pidilite, a joint venture between Pidilite and ICA SPA of Italy, has released a short film depicting how wood finishes influence people’s moods, tastes and preferences.

Said Manish Airee, Senior Vice President, ICA Pidilite: “This is the first time we have released a film made in India for our audience. We want to communicate to our consumers how persuasive design can be. Through this film, we want our consumers to know that ICA Pidilite’s good taste and great finishes are recognizable and that they meet the same high-quality standards as in Italy. We at ICA discover how changing consumer preferences can influence businesses and we try to respond to continuously evolving trends and tastes.”

Added a representative from Alok Nanda and Company (ANC): “Our decision to use opera as a medium was governed by the Italian provenance of Brand ICA Pidilite. Our objective was to create a film that looks like an out-and-out Italian production, and that’s why we had an opera singer from Italy sing it for us. With sophisticated humour, an elegant cast, brilliant music, and a very premium setting, we were able to stay true to the DNA of the product: Premium Italian Wood Finishes. With a gorgeous product, a talented team, and high production values, we knew we had all the ingredients to create a great film. And now, if the viewers like it, we won’t be surprised. After all, good taste shows.”