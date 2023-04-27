How Scarecrow is winning it for Reliance Jewels

26 Apr,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Reliance Jewels- Scarecrow M&C Saatchi – consistency in communication

The brand building says that once a brand finds its unique appeal and develops a unique or easily associated and recognisable communication style, it should be consistent. And, if possible, frequently surprise the audience with a different interpretation of the same, evolving with the consumers’ needs and changing ecosystem. Ariel – Share the Load is a case in point. The brand concept has evolved with time, retaining the basic parameters and testing the coordinated repeatedly. It has been consistent, and the thought is strongly associated with the brand. Ariel’s latest communication remains rooted in the thought and has moved from being asked to share the load to an expression of new coordinates of self-realisation. Make My Trip, Frooti, and Dream11 are some other brands consistent with their communication approach and language. Another brand that has been hugely consistent with its approach and communication style has been Reliance Jewels, and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has been creating some unique communication language for them.

Reliance Jewel Akshaya Tritiya

In the recent Akshaya Tritiya communication, the brand captured the more than 1000 years old history of Thanjavur’s art & architecture. Thanjavur – a mystical Kingdom and the cultural capital of spellbinding art and Dravidian architecture. Watch the Tamil version here .

This is not the first time the jewel brand ( Reliance ) and the agency has based the collection and the communication on Indian traditions, culture, dance forms and heritage.

A note from the agency updates that the inspiration behind Thanjavur is its intricately carved stones of the temples, the excellent craftsmanship of Poompuhar ships, the artistic traditions of Bommai Dolls , and the vibrant interiors of Thanjavur Darbar Hall . The reliance Jewels Akshaya Tritiya Thanjavur collection reflects and pays tribute to nuances of this craftsmanship from the artisans of Thanjavur. The film is a result of a deep study of the history and conversations with experts in different fields.

Music in the film is an essential element and captures the flavours of Thanjavur. The song is written in Gambheera Nattai raga and pays tribute to the ancient temples. The Hindi version of the song is written by Manish Bhatt. The film is long at 207 seconds, capturing the musical journey of two young girls; a dance choreographer and her friend. However, Manish Bhatt, Founder Director Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, believes that capturing the 1000 years of history in this short duration is an achievement. The Thanjavur typeface was also created to complement the collection and the traditional craft.

The brand- Reliance Jewel’s thematic jewellery collections are an ode to the country’s diverse culture and are appreciated by customers. This is, in a way, season 7.0 of such a thematic collection.

Reliance Thematic Collection Communication.

Every year Scarecrow M&C Saatchi with the client, creates a 2 to 5-minute long music-song song-led film based on the culture/art/ history that has inspired the Jewellery Collection.

Here are some of the films/

UTKALA – collection inspired by Odisha’s Ancient Art Heritage .

KAASYAM – collection inspired by Beauty & Divinity of Banaras

RANNKAAR collection Inspired by Rann of Kutch. And here is the behind the scene for the campaign.

MAHALAYA collection inspired by the Tribal, Ancient & Royal Heritage of Maharashtra.

Net Net.

Indian culture, heritage, design, and craft have so much to inspire creativity in jewellery design. I am biased toward such an approach to thematic collection and communication. By being consistent with the thematic collections and communication style, the brand is creating a niche for itself.