Hardik Pandya is Taco Bell’s brand ambassador

05 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Taco Bell, the Mexican cuisine-inspired restaurant brand has onboarded cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as its first ever brand ambassador in India. For the campaign, Pandya will be seen promoting Taco Bell’s partnership with Microsoft Xbox for a month-long giveaway.

In its third year, this collaboration between Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox will run from till April 30, 2023 wherein Taco Bell fans and gaming enthusiasts can place order at Taco Bell via dine-in or delivery app and aggregators and stand a chance to win the Xbox Series S, 12-month game pass.

Said Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Hardik Pandya is one of the world’s greatest cricket superstars, a brilliant athlete, and a wonderful role model. Taco Bell India is honoured and delighted that as a result of his love for our food and brand he has agreed to become Taco Bell India’s first Brand Ambassador. Taco Bell India has over 130 stores and is adding a new store every 100 hours, our success has been a result of our focus on delivering our customers the most innovative food at the most affordable prices. We believe the partnership brings together a brand and an athlete who both strive for excellence.”