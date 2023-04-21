Greenpanel launches TVC

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Greenpanel, the wood panel manufacturer, has launched its first TVC with the tagline, Greenpanel- MDF ka doosra naam. The TVC features the three players, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey of the IPL’s Delhi Capitals Team. Greenpanel is the principal partner of Delhi Capital IPL team 2023.

Conceptualised by Law and Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt. Ltd., this TVC is a fresh take on the conventional ‘problem-solution’ narrative.

Expressing his contentment, Arvind Joshi, VP, Marketing, Greenpanel, said: “As a team, we’re thrilled to embark on our first-ever massive consumer outreach under the leadership and vision of our MD & CEO, Mr. Shobhan Mittal. We are excited to bring Greenpanel to the forefront of consumer consciousness with our above-the-line approach. The timing couldn’t be better, as we align ourselves with the excitement of the IPL tournament and our principal partnership with the Delhi Capitals team. We feel our TVC is truly remarkable – standing out amidst the clutter of advertising during this highly competitive season. We are confident that this campaign will make a lasting impression on our customers and are excited to see the impact it will generate.”

Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “While it’s always fun to do an IPL film for a brand, doing it on the heels of the pitch was even more exciting. Being the leader in the MDF category, the task set out for us was simple: make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF such that the two words are almost used interchangeably! With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood IF they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF!”