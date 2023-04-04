Greaves Cotton gets Varghese Thomas to head comms

04 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Greaves Cotton Limited, a leading diversified engineering company in the world, has announce the appointment of Varghese M Thomas as Chief Communication Officer.

Said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited: “Greaves Cotton is well on its way to make the challenging yet important transition to a sustainable mobility company. Our stakeholders are varied, and strategic communications will play a pivotal role in our success. We are pleased to welcome Varghese M. Thomas to our team as the new Chief Communication Officer for the Group. His extensive experience in communication, strategic planning, and brand management will be instrumental in driving seamless communication across the Group and elevating our global communication efforts.”

Prior to joining Greaves Cotton, Varghese has held senior communication positions in organisations such as TVS Motor Company, BlackBerry, Cisco and Intel.