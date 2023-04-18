Godrej unveils new TVC with Ayushmann Khurrana

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Godrej Appliances has rolled a television campaign for Leak-proof split Air Conditioner. The film addresses the common yet unsolved problem of leaking ACs faced by AC users and presents the thoughtful innovation – Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak Technology.

The film is conceptualised by Creativeland Asia and is being aired across major electronic and online platforms.

Speaking on the latest television campaign, Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances said: “We found leaking ACs to be a common household problem faced by an estimated 85% AC consumers. Most of them resorted to ‘jugaad’ measures to live with this water leakage, but no brand had a permanent solution to it. Backed by the brand’s ethos of creating thoughtful products with relevant technology, we introduced this industry-first, patent applied Anti-Leak Technology in our AC and to communicate this disruptive proposition, we decided to take a quirky communication route in this TVC by showing a diaper stuck on the AC making for a memorable viewing. The initial response to the proposition and the communication has been very positive and we are confident this engaging film will help us build awareness for the new USP.”

Added Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia: “There was never a real solution for leaky ACs, up until now. That’s what we’ve highlighted in this satirical piece featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. This campaign that started with us promoting AC Diapers across social and digital, went viral from the word go. It stays true to the brand’s philosophy of ‘Things made thoughtfully’.”