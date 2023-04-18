Goafest 2023 Governing Council and theme Unveiled

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

As Goafest gets set for its 16th edition in late May 2023, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club have announce the Governing Council and Committee Members for Goafest 2023.

Following is the Governing Council for Goafest 2023:

• Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM

• Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club

• Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2023; Founder, Another Idea

• Mohit Joshi, Co-chair, Goafest 2023; CEO, Havas Media

• Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council

• Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council

• Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe

• Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison

• Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India

• Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands

• Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club

• Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group

The sub-committee members for Goafest 2023 from Advertising Agencies Association of India are:

• Content Committee Chairman: Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Media & OOH, Madison Communications

• Delegates Committee Chairman: Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison

• Creative Committee Chairman: Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India

Creative Committee Joint Chairman: Anusha Shetty, Chairman & Group CEO, Grey Worldwide India

• Client Associations Chairman: Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands

• Client Associations Joint Chairman: Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, Group M

• Advertising Associations Committee Chairman: Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy

• Events Committee Chairman: Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD&X Network

Said Prasanth Kumar: “We are blessed to have great leadership working together to make Goafest ’23 a remarkable event. This year sees greater support and collaboration across the industry coming together. As always, Goafest is a passion centre and while we discuss greater opportunities across the industry and celebrate our great work am sure will push the boundaries as a collective team and achieve greater progress.”

On opening up delegate registrations for Goafest 2023, Sam Balsara added: “Goafest has earned its position as a destination that celebrates creative excellence in most disciplines in Communication in South Asia. We look forward to welcoming teams from across India, South Asia and indeed the globe to come and participate in Goafest as we exchange thoughts and discuss the future of communication and increasing its role and accountability to the marketer, further making way for growth of the Industry.”

Added Partha Sinha: “With each edition of Goafest, India’s position in the global creative industry is only strengthened. Given the format and scale of Goafest, the festival has firmly positioned itself as the most sought-after creative festival in South Asia. With day-long sessions and masterclasses led by the brightest minds in the industry to evenings that honour and celebrate work that has set new benchmarks and trends, Goafest is the only festival of its kind in India and Asia that drives value, encourages creative excellence and discusses pertinent topics, aiding our industry’s growth. We look forward to hosting our industry colleagues and partners once again at Goafest.”

The theme Goafest this year is: ‘The Future of Creativity is Here’. With advancements in technology, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, the boundaries of creativity are being pushed further than ever before. There is a rise in innovative tools and technologies that enable new forms of creativity; for example, virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) technologies are already opening up new avenues for artistic expression, allowing creators to build immersive, interactive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds.

Unveiling the theme, Rohit Ohri said: “Generative AI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and opening new doors to creativity and innovation. This technology will allow our industry to explore newer ideas at a much faster pace and is likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of creativity. Inspired by this game-changing development, we have used Generative AI in the design process of our three-day festival. With sessions and masterclasses that deep-dive into the creative technology landscape, we are sure to re-envision how we collaborate with machines to bring transformative ideas to life.”

Changemaking technologies and the changemakers behind them are reshaping the world while creating a positive real-world impact on communities, societies, and countries. While some may worry that AI will replace human creativity, it is certain that it will instead be used to enhance and augment human creativity, leading to even more groundbreaking and innovative creations.