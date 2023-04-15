Flipkart and Shikhar Dhawan team up for new TVC

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Flipkart has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Time to Move on and Upgrade with Flipkart!’ featuring Shikhar Dhawan. While focusing on promoting attractive offers on large-screen TVs through sellers during the ongoing cricket season, the campaign also encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience. With Shikhar Dhawan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach out to consumers who are considering upgrading their TV sets, as well as those gearing up to enjoy the cricketing season.

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said: “The television segment has rapidly evolved in recent years, and Flipkart is committed to providing access to a wide selection of smart TVs from various brands to meet the changing needs of customers. We are delighted to collaborate with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to bring the best of the cricket season to our customers’ homes. With this association, we expect to bring a fresh wave of engagement with viewers, making it an ideal time to upgrade with Flipkart – adding a new dimension of excitement and entertainment to the lives of our customers.”