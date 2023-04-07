Famous Innovations is ‘Green Agency Of The Year’ at Olive Crown

06 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 13th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards 2023, in Mumbai. The awards recognised individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’. Famous Innovations bagged 10 awards across categories including the ‘Green Agency Of The Year’. The awards were presented across 17 different categories, including the coveted title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to P N Mohan for: his vision and commitment to restore lakes, dedication in mobilizing people and funds for this cause, for his single-minded focus that led to seven lakes (near Chennai) coming back to life and for being an inspiration to others and giving them the courage to aim high.:

Said Avinash Pandey President IAA (India Chapter): “The Olive Crown Awards are a symbol of the intention our Association has to use communication as a force for good. The planet belongs to us all, and we owe it to future generations to leave it in a good shape for them. The winning work has been outstanding and should work as an inspiration to content creators and advertisers to carry this torch further and leave a significant imprint on the sands of time.”

Added Janak Sarda, Chairman of the Olive Crown Committee Janak Sarda, “The Olive Crown awards presentation event is always something special. We not only have the who’s who of the marketing, advertising and media fraternity with us, but they are all focussed on doing good. The supporters and the attendees are all actually symbolic of the intent of our industry to add to the efforts that will keep Planet Earth Green and Clean.”

The jury comprised Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India; K V Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Ltd & Hypercollective; Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas; Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB and Carlton D’Silva, Co-Founder, House of Awe.