Editors Guild to hold conclave today

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

The Editors Guild of India, an organisation dedicated to protect freedom of press and raising the standard of editorial leadership of newspapers and magazines, has organised a conclave on ‘Media Controls: Regulations, Denial of Access & Curbs on Press Freedom’.

The conclave is scheduled for Friday, April 14 and will take place via Zoom, according to a press release.

There will be five sessions one each and eminent journalists, editors and writers will discuss regulations and controls in different areas of reporting namely Politics, Sports, Business, Films and Legal issues.

Those participating are –

Ms. Mrinal Pande,Sankarshan Thakur,Umakant Lakhera in the political segment while on challenges in reporting on Ayaz Memon, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Luthra and Sharda Ugra. will share their views. The session will be moderated by Pradeep Magazine.

Those speaking on constraints in Business reporting are Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and T.N. Ninan. The session will be moderated by Anant Nath.

Speakers on the session on films include Mayank Shekhar, Shobhaa De and Anuradha Raman. This session will be Moderated by Nandini Ramnath.

In the session on legal reporting we will hear Sanjay Hegde and Samanwaya Rautray. This session will be moderated by KV Prasad.

The Guild welcomes wider participation and those wishing to attend the Conclave can write to the Editors Guild of India on info@editorsguild.in for Zoom link or can join live proceedings at organisations Facebook page –Facebook.Editors Guild.