DViO Digital elevates Vivek Kumar Anand as CBO

19 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

DViO Digital has elevated Vivek Kumar Anand as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). As Chief Business Officer, he will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities. In addition to that, he will also work as a growth champion, given his proven record of achieving fast growth and bold innovation despite significant market headwinds. He will now work towards expanding and nurturing this culture, capabilities, and services to all clients and markets.

Said Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of DViO Digital: “He is incredible and has made building DViO easier. His balanced yet focused strategies, coupled with guided approaches, have successfully led us to growth and only growth and strengthened our foothold in manifold ways. I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to our next decade.”