Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You've written about the need to upskill on all things digital. So which one first: Metaverse or ChatGPT?

14 Apr,2023

A serious Friday question, but should set each of us thinking on the road ahead. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. You’ve written about the need to upskill on all things digital. So which one first: Metaverse or ChatGPT?

A. There is no ideal prescription for digital upskilling that would have market- (read employers or for becoming an entrepreneur) attractiveness. It can’t be which one is first one to be upskilled at.

I can give an indicative list of skills that would accentuate the capabilities that the job market would prefer. I would hasten to add that digital upskilling has no full stop. Today’s upskilling may be tomorrow’s redundant expertise. So individuals have to be always in a beta state when it comes to upskilling as those skills have to be always at cutting edge to be in sync with anything that has repercussions on business outcomes and consumer experience.

Here are the possible areas for upskilling:

• Expertise in leveraging Social Media. ..

• Search Engine Marketing (SEM) …

• Data Analytics, actionable Insights generation

• Engaging Content generation for Brand and corporate provenance

• Marketing through email (permission marketing and not intrusive )

• Mobile Marketing…

• Strategy and Planning (future backwards) for business growth and its sustenance

• Web3.0 that includes AR/VR, Blockchain and Metaverse

• Leveraging ChatGPT for better engagement with various stakeholders (not to treat ChatGPT as an adversary but as a collaborative accelerator).

• Social Selling and the art of social listening (important for earned media, reputation management in a post-truth ecosystem).

Needless to say, this list may be outdated by next week. It may appear as an exaggeration but, as they say, only the paranoid survive. It may be noted that ideally all of the above or at least a combination of some/many of them need attention in terms of upskilling.