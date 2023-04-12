Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Your views on IPL thus far? Enjoy the ads? And of course the cricket?

10 Apr,2023

We know he loves following the game, and we also know that he is always bullish about the work that our adfolk put it. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Your views on IPL thus far? Enjoy the ads? And of course the cricket?

A. I am a cricket junkie. And IPL offers the twists and turns that are equivalent to any Hindi masala film. So my 2.5 hours of entertainment is a great distraction. While some ads are very good and memorable, the high frequency of repetition makes most of the ads very boring and irritating. Net-net: I am enjoying the total IPL experience though most of the ads I absorb in a mute mode.