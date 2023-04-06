Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | WIth Google Pay/UPI gaining currency, does it really matter if there are so many bank holidays this month?

Most of our questions are around advertising, media and marketing, but a few times we do ask our Wizard with Words questions around issues that possibly concern many of us. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. WIth Google Pay/UPI gaining currency, does it really matter if there are so many bank holidays this month?

A. Banks are a stabilising force for any economy including ours. I agree that with the increasing adoption of UPI by citizens removes the constraint of inaccessibility of banks due to holidays. But so far I know, there are many stipulations which are applicable to UPI-based withdrawals like amount and number of times of withdrawals etc. Hence, I feel that while UPI has created convenience for consumers even for small transactions, both the options – banks and UPI – will co-exist for their respective utilities.