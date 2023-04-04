Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since we know that you are working on your third PhD, would you think of using ChatGPT to write your thesis?

04 Apr,2023

We know how much he has integrated into all things digital (and AI), and it was hence appropriate to ask him this question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 4 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Since we know that you are working on your third PhD, would you think of using ChatGPT to write your thesis?

A. I would not like to. Anyway, my area of research is exploratory, and ChatGPT might not be able to help much as in the area of my research, not much secondary work would be available. These are early days of my PhD and nothing can be predicted with a finality. Besides, the University/ UGC has its protocols to be adhered to which doesn’t include use of ChatGPT.