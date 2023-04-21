Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Question courtesy ChatGPT: As someone who has held leadership roles at several prominent media companies, what advice do you have for young professionals aspiring to leadership positions in the industry?

20 Apr,2023

So even ChatGPT knows that our Wizard with Words is the right person to ask all the right (and often wrong) questions. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Here are some of the indicative skills that would be indispensable for young professionals aspiring for leadership positions in the industry:

1. Being eithical and authentic

2. Problem solving ability

3. Curiosity and desire to learn, unlearn and relearn

4. Digital literacy

5. Global perspective

6. Adaptability

7. Self-knowledge for emotional stability (when faced with volatilities at work or personal front)

8. Entrepreneurial mindset