Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Netflix has announced that will feature more electric vehicles in its films and series. Is this how sustainability campaigns must go or is it taking things a bit too far?

13 Apr,2023

We were hoping that we could provoke him into a politically incorrect answer, but then that’s not something one can ever extract from our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 13 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Netflix has announced that will feature more electric vehicles in its films and series. Is this how sustainability campaigns must go or is it taking things a bit too far?

A. I can imagine the strategic intent of Netflix is both to be a pioneer in in-content placement of EVs and also facilitate audience conviction in migrating from environment-unfriendly gasoline/gas-based vehicles to environment-friendly ones. The competitive advantage though may be lost in no time as other content creators can also result in such content placement. I am sure that none of the content creators will mindlessly shoehorn such placement in an inappropriate context.

My final word on this subject is that any visual medium is mimetic in nature and facilitates societal adoption faster than mere advertisements. From this point of view, the adoption curve of the new age vehicles might be faster and follow a steep diffusion curve.