Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | More than which team one is backing, the question that’s being asked by all is: which platform are you enjoying watching IPL on? Linear TV or Digital? What’s your preference?

11 Apr,2023

We know he loves following the game, and we also know that watches almost every game in men’s and women’s cricket. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. More than which team one is backing, the question that’s being asked by all is: which platform are you enjoying watching IPL on? Linear TV or Digital? What’s your preference?

A. I definitely prefer the big screen experience – so linear TV as also Smart TVs which operate through the Amazon firestick or broadband platforms. The online experience via mobile devices and laptops must be good, but that’s for people on the move as also millennials or Gen-Zers. To quote the Virat Kohli ad for IPL 2023, for every match, a stadium-like feeling happens only with television. I would say: the big screen.