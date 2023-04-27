Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Just around a month to go for Goafest. It’s going to be horribly hot in Goa at that time of the year. Why do you think we (as in the average A&M-er) register and buy the tickets to Goa?

26 Apr,2023

We knew we would upset him though (thankfully) he hasn’t quite taken our case for even asking a question like today’s. Here’s the April 26 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das . Read on…

A. Get one fact straight: Goafest is the Mecca for celebrating excellence in creativity in communication. So it has nothing to to with weather conditions. Anyways, the whole event would be in an air-conditioned environment. So heat won’t affect people, unless the sea beckons delegates and they can’t resist the fun of a seaside experience. Evenings would be better for networking till a camaraderie coma sets in. Besides, there is award-giving ceremony every evening. There are great speakers that can stimulate the cognitive appetite of the delegates. So, I strongly feel that seasonal vagaries can’t dampen the spirits of the participants. You may book your ticket too.