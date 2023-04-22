Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Creativity and Innovation Day today. Isn’t having a day to observe this so very uncreative and uninspiring? Or would you say it’s fine?

21 Apr,2023

We thought we would have some fun with this Friday question. Our Wizard with Words gave it a very propah response. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s World Creativity and Innovation Day today. Isn’t having a day to observe this so very uncreative and uninspiring? Or would you say it’s fine?

A. Creativity and innovation as concepts will always be relevant. Imagine one has creative ability, but no innovation capability or vice versa—isn’t it absurd? To my mind, they go hand in hand. One would be meaningless without the other. It depends on how one interprets each term.

This day highlights the importance of applying creativity and innovation to problem-solving with respect to economic, social, business and country/ global contexts. Needless to say, it’s not a one-day activity. It needs to be practised every day.