Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It may be tough doing it in a short response, but what according to you should be the key desirables for achieving marketing effectiveness?

19 Apr,2023

We asked him for a short answer, he did that. But also gave us a longer one. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It may be tough doing it in a short response, but what according to you should be the key desirables for achieving marketing effectiveness?

A. Brief answer: Deliver in sync with organisational aspirations in a measurable manner.

A longish answer:

1. Ability to decode business and market challenges,

2. Ability to make sense of changing customers tastes and preferences of various age cohorts

3. Competitive intelligence (not intra -category basis but also inter-category basis too and on a future-backwards basis)

4. Brand positioning on a dynamic basis (depending on changing marketing landscape)

5. How to leverage data and analytics to take informed decisions

6. Fixing key goals and metrics for every marketing activity

7. Ability to leverage all formats of social media including social listening and ChatGPT to optimise digital touchpoints with analogue craftsmanship

8. Ability to align the organisation horizontally through appropriate collaboration for delivering customer expectations.