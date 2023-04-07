Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How and how much should a media and advertising professional equip oneself in AI?

06 Apr,2023

Our Wizard with Words is as direct as one get. So, brace yourself. And sit up and take notice. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. How and how much should a media and advertising professional equip oneself in AI?

A. The one sentence answer would be: embrace it or perish. Today, AI has been integrated in individual’s like – for quite some time- even without us being conscious about. So, it is for every business. Every business is a tech business today. That AI has to be an integral part of every business, irrespective of sector, is a tablestake. If any business or organisation is apprehensive of the availability of skill or applicability of it in their business, it would effectively plan for its own demise. AI doesn’t replace job or people. Job or people get replaced when AI isn’t embraced.