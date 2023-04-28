Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Every successive May 1 marks the shedding of more staff in our workforces. Sad way to observe Labour Day?!

Q. Every successive May 1 marks the shedding of more staff in our workforces. Sad way to observe Labour Day?!

A. I don’t think that “every successive May 1, marks the shedding of more staff in our workforces”, as your question refers to (may be it is understood by me wrongly). Having said so, I agree with your articulated sentiments as every other day, one comes across news items that mention “rightsizing” (euphemism for reduction of staff strength due to pressure on bottomlines for businesses). So, your sentiment is valid. The only point I may mention is that news media rarely talks about new recruitments. Management schools have been claiming 100% placements. And some others get new jobs, thanks to start-ups specially, after losing their job. I am not justifying any job loss, but we rarely get the full picture. The glass may not be full empty. So, a celebration of May Day need not be futile and I am sure the tide would turn once the global economic sentiments improve. The show must go on as even this phase would also pass.