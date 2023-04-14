Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Brands like Pepsi and Fanta and even the homegrown Appy Fizz have refreshed their identity. But if they ain’t broke, why fix the branding, right?

12 Apr,2023

Q. Brands like Pepsi and Fanta and even the homegrown Appy Fizz have refreshed their identity. But if they ain’t broke, why fix the branding, right?

A. At the conceptual level, brand relaunch or refresh, whatever you may call it, is a normal marketing practice. This kind of initiatives are generally undertaken depending on where the brand is place in the product lifecycle (PLC).

Firstly, in case it is a mature/ stagnant/ declining marketshare growth, then a recrafting of the plc graph is critical.

Second, these days due to unique nature of various age cohorts, the micro-targeting of macro aspirations has to be synchronised however oxymoronic it may sound.

Thirdly, these days, “it aint broke, why fix it” is a legacy, complacency mindset and this comfort zone feeling can make any organisation surprised by the future.

And finally, a brand refresh or relaunch can rejuvenate internal stakeholders but can also reinvigorate the channel and end-consumer experience.

Having said all of the above, the art is when to refresh and how to refresh, depending on the micro-targeting of the ethnicities and quintessential human aspirations. At the end of the day, consumers who are perpetually distracted by parity alternatives/ substitutes and attention deficit disorder, there is no solution that can be frozen with finality. With today’s access to database and micro-marketing, the designing of a positive consumer experience is possible depending on how the insights are leveraged from an outside-in point of view.