Cummins wraps up ’60 Years of Powering India’ digital campaign

11 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Cummins India, power solutions technology provider, announced the successful culmination of its integrated digital campaign ‘60 years of Powering India’, an ode to its six decades of successfully powering India’s growth story. The four-month long campaign featured 60 legacy stories capturing key company milestones, its contribution to India’s growth journey, and stakeholder stories and testimonials. The campaign aimed at demonstrating the positive impact that the company has created on its stakeholders, communities, and the planet.

Conceptualized and executed by Cummins India in collaboration with Zensciences – a digital marketing agency, the social media campaign. As a part of the campaign, the company also launched – Cummins PowerPods – their first and exclusive podcast channel in collaboration with Timbre Media, to present the stories of organizational significance to internal and external stakeholders. The campaign had a unique hashtag, #CumminsIndiaAt60, and was culminated with a campaign video, Six Decades of Cummins India.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhilasha Shukla, Communications Leader, Cummins India said: “In 2022, Cummins India completed the 60-year milestone and we wanted to create a unique digital campaign to celebrate our compelling and distinguished legacy. We collaborated with our leadership team to conceptualize the idea of the ’60 Years of Powering India’ campaign to highlight the integral role Cummins has played in driving the India growth story over the past six decades. Zensciences and Timbre Media, proved to be invaluable agency partners in bringing the legacy stories to life and delivering an impactful and memorable campaign.”

Rahul Koul, Co-founder and Partner, Zensciences added: “Working with Cummins India on this campaign has been an absolute delight for Zensciences. We wanted to create a campaign that was inspiring, visually stunning, and emotionally impactful. We mixed different creative formats to tell the stories and showcase the impact that Cummins has made in India over the past six decades. The response to the campaign has been overwhelming and we are grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with Cummins on this journey.”