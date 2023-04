Crosshairs bags JD Institute mandate

By Our Staff

The JD Institute of Fashion Technology has appointed Crosshairs Communication for its PR mandate.

Said Stuti Jalan, Founder & Managing Director of Crosshairs Communication: “Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the institute. We have a team of experts who outline strategic communication objectives and image-building requirements. It is an honour to be a part of one of the finest design institutes”