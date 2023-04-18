Creative.AI launches with generative AI

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Creative.AI launches Generative AI to bring this technology to video ads creation for mobile game publishers.

Creative.ai is using generative AI to revolutionize the world of video ad production and ad analytics. Users simply need to input their desired ad parameters and then the Creative.ai AI algorithms take care of the rest; generating data-driven, measurable, and high-quality ads in a matter of minutes. Ads are produced 6x faster, enabling creative teams to focus on new concepts, while Creative.ai generates high performing iterations. All of this removes the heavy lifting and time-consuming process of manual ad production.

In today’s digital landscape, where Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework has reshaped online advertising, a robust and innovative creative strategy is crucial for marketers to unlock success. As privacy takes center stage and tracking signals become limited, creatives have emerged as the most critical factor in driving profitable ad spend and achieving marketing excellence. Generating data-driven, high-performing, and captivating ads to engage your target audience is now possible with the advancements in Generative Ai technology that is made accessible through Creative.ai.

Creative.ai is the evolution and brainchild of Athar Zia and Jay Shah, the founders’ previous venture, BLKBOX.ai. That platform analysed millions of dollars of ad testing data to unlock the DNA of a winning ad which helped it generate the blueprint for successful ad creation, something that was previously considered a “Black Box”. With the advancements in Generative AI technology, the founders were able to take the creative blueprint they had developed and, now, produce winning ads within minutes.

Said Creative.ai co-founder & CEO Athar Zia: “Creative.ai is a Generative AI Video Platform, leveraging millions of dollars of creative testing data within the Gaming vertical to unlock the DNA of a winning ad. This allows us to build data-driven, high-performing ads in a matter of minutes, empowering businesses to take their advertising efforts to the next level. Our platform is poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach their marketing strategies, and we’re excited to see the unprecedented success it will bring to our clients.”

Creative.ai was founded in January 2023 by a team of seasoned experts in the advertising and technology industries including a former Meta ads auction expert [Athar Zia], and former Meta solutions engineer [Jay Shah]. Renowned creative production expert William Hughes joined as Chief Creative Officer having worked at EA, PopCap, BigFish, Social Point, and Tilting Point across more than 59 game titles.

Added William Hughes, Chief Creative Officer at Creative.ai: “User-Acquisition managers and creative teams are under pressure to deliver high-performing campaigns with limited resources. However, every decision is based on human interpretation of performance data, competitor and market analysis and production limitations leading to low performance. Generative AI replaces human bias and outdated production methods allowing studios to reduce overhead, increase production volume, and improve performance, giving creatives more time to be creative.”