Consult Blanco bags mandate of Avanti & Bergamont Bikes

11 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Consult Blanco, a digital marketing agency, has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Avanti and Bergamont Bikes, both of which are part of the Scott Group, a brand in the cycling industry.

Jaymin Shah, CEO of Scott India, stated that Scott India is driven by a passion for cycling and adventure and that they take pride in revolutionizing biking as a means of transformation. They have witnessed tremendous growth in the adoption of cycling as a preferred lifestyle choice. He further added that Consult Blanco shares a similar passion to connect brands and consumers through meaningful media experiences. Therefore, they are delighted to have them on board as their media partners and look forward to a great partnership.

Nisha Shetty, Founder of Consult Blanco, expressed her pride in bagging the integrated digital media mandate of Bergamont and Avanti Bikes in India. She noted that these are niche category brands that are revolutionizing the premium biking market in India. She further added that Consult Blanco is proud to be associated with them and is excited to further strengthen the brand’s journey and its vision through their adventurous partnership.

Nishit Shetty, Co-Founder of Consult Blanco, highlighted that a healthy lifestyle has become a priority for everyone, and cycling as a sport or recreational activity has faced a massive transformation over the last couple of years. Therefore, they look forward to an adventurous partnership with Avanti and Bergamont India by further strengthening the brand’s journey and its vision. With this partnership, Consult Blanco will be responsible for the digital media mandate of both brands, including digital advertising, social media, and other digital initiatives. This partnership is expected to create a significant impact in the Indian cycling industry and lead to further growth and success for both brands.