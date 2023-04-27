BT Mindrush 2023 to be held today

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Business Today magazine is conducting BT Mindrush 2023 in Mumbai today. This year’s discussions will feature a line-up of prominent leaders from the business world, including N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys and Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, among others. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Government of India, will represent the policymakers.

The conference will begin with a session titled ‘The Entrepreneur’s Playbook: Managing Conflict. Grooming the Next-Gen. Innovation,’ by Sougata Ray, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship (Practice); Chair Professor and Executive Director, Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business.

A deep dive conversation on ‘The World as India’s Oyster: The Reshaping of Global Supply Chains. China Plus One. India’s New Fortune. Or Missed Opportunity,’ will feature Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, S. Suresh, MD of EID Parry, Sajjan Bhajanka, CMD of Century Plyboards, and Parmod Sagar, MD & CEO of RHI Magnesita.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, will share his thoughts on “Animal Spirits: The Investment Drought. The Growth Binge. The Skill of the Entrepreneur.”

A session titled Leverage Play: Appetite for Growth, Lure of Easy Debt, Managing Leverage Risks: How India’s Best Corporations Strike the Right Balance will focus on the balance between growth and debt management, featuring insights from Suresh Narayanan, CMD of Nestlé India, T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel, Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman of PwC India.

The Business Today Mindrush 2023 will also host Nandan Nilekani, the Chairman of Infosys, who will speak on “The Transformer: National Identity Creator. E-commerce Evangelist. India’s Tech Conscience.” Later in the evening, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will share his perspective on “Reinventing Tata: Redirecting the Colossus. Connecting with the Consumer. Successes and Failures.” The session will delve into how Tata Sons navigate the rapidly changing business landscape and build a stronger connection with consumers.

The “The Path to the Trophies” session at the Business Today Mindrush 2023 will explore India’s journey to becoming a global economic power. Vivek Prasad, Leader-Markets at PwC India, will provide insights into the economic factors contributing to India’s growth with a talk on ‘The Path to the Trophies.’

Minister Scindia will speak on the platform to provide a policymaker’s perspective.

The conference will conclude with a special address from Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group, followed by the ‘India’s Best CEO Awards’ that is presented in partnership with PwC India.