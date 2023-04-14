Big Bang Media signs deal to relaunch Hockey India League

12 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Hockey India has announced Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner agency. This marks a step toward the revival of the Hockey India League.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, said: “I am very pleased today, because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL. Their understanding of sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver.”

Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) is one of the country’s leading content, education, esports and talent management conglomerates with market leading brands viz Collective Artists Network, Phantom, Mythoverse, AISTS India, NASEF India under it’s umbrella. BBMVPL also recently conducted the Asia Open esports championship in partnership with the International E Sports Federation (IESF).

Ravneet Gill & Madhu Mantena, Founders of BBMVPL, added: “The Hockey India League has been a global benchmark for the sport and we are pleased to be a trusted partner for Hockey India in managing the commercial aspects of the league. We are privileged to be part of this incredible and important initiative and look forward to support the launch of a successful league.”