Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev

11 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Bajaj Electricals Limited has appointed Devika Sachdev as the Head of Advertising & Brand Management. She comes with experience of 21 years in brand marketing and communications. In this role, she will drive the brands’ communication agenda and frame integrated marketing communications strategies across Bajaj, Morphy Richards and Nirlep. She will be responsible for crafting and executing brand strategies, media planning and digital marketing.

Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said: “Devika’s vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth. I am sure she will create value for the organisation, and I welcome her on board.”