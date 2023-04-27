ASCI shines at the Global ICAS Awards, Manisha Kapoor re-elected VP

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has been awarded at the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) Awards 2023 . The award highlights the successful initiatives by the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) and its contribution towards ensuring higher ethical standards in Indian advertising. The award ASCI won is:

The Inspiration Award – for the best charter commitment initiative of SROs with limited resources.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI, received the award at the ceremony held in Istanbul. Kapoor also presented the ‘Influencer Marketing – The India Experience and Learnings’ report to the Turkish government and ROK, the Turkish ad self-regulator which helped other attendees get a deeper understanding of the work done by ASCI in this growing space. Her participation in the panel discussion on ‘Dark Patterns – How Ad Standards Bodies Can Contribute to Fair Designs’ emphasised the crucial role such bodies play in promoting ethical practices. Recently, ASCI released a paper on Dark Patterns that aimed to spread awareness about misleading digital advertising practices that deceive or manipulate consumers.

Kapoor was also re-elected Vice-President of ICAS. She has been an active member of ICAS and is at the forefront of advocating for ethical advertising practices and consumer protection. Said Kapoor: “We are honoured to receive the award and also at the re-election. The reappointment is a validation of the role that ASCI has played on the global platform over the past 35 years. Our association with ICAS is the next step towards taking the best advertising and self-regulation practises across borders, which can help in the development of the advertising sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers. It will also help advance our shared goals and ensure that self-regulation remains an essential part of our industry. We also congratulate other fellow SRO countries who have done some amazing work.”