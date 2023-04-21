Ariel launches new #ShareTheLoad film

By Our Staff

Ariel detergent has launched its latest edition of the #ShareTheLoad ‘movement’ with the film ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’.

Said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President – Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent: “With our movement Ariel #ShareTheLoad, our aim has been to strike meaningful conversations that help drive positive change and address inequality. This year’s communication is based on the insight that the unequal distribution of chores can have a long-term effect on relationships. In fact, 81% of women surveyed feel that unequal distribution of chores has affected their relationship over time. Over time the unequal distribution of household chores can lead to one partner giving up and create a distance in the relationship. But on the other hand, we know that the foundation of a strong relationship is based on equality, where both partners feel respected, appreciated, and valued. Our recent survey showed that 95% couples believe that doing chores together will improve their relationship. Therefore, with this film Ariel is urging us all to see the signs and #ShareTheLoad to grow together.”

Added Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India: “The latest edition of #ShareTheLoad is an eyeopener for married couples and for the younger generation. It is based on something we have been noticing in society – a growing section of men who are discovering that they have lost out on their relationship but don’t know why. It is a hidden truth that no one is talking about. The truth that there is an emotional distance between couples because of the unequal distribution of household work. As we see in the film ‘the woman keeps on giving and giving… till she finally gives up’. ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’ is a resolution, a step towards realizing that to share life together, we need to share the load.”