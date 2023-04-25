Almond Branding to partner with Milma in Kerala

25 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), commonly known as Milma, has partnered with Almond Branding, a leading design agency, to revamp its branding and packaging. The new branding and packaging were unveiled by Kerala Chief Ministe, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Said Shashwat Das, Founder Almond Branding: “We are thrilled to be chosen as the strategic design partner for Milma. It was a unique challenge to make a 42-year-old brand appear 24 years old. Our team understood the importance of creating a cohesive brand identity that would appeal to the youth while retaining Milma’s traditional values. The new Visual Identity crafted by Almond Branding has bolstered Milma’s imagery, and positioned it to surge ahead with confidence to face new market entrants while also winning back the hearts of the people of Kerala.”

Added Milma Chairman K S Mani: “I congratulate Milma and Almond Branding for the successful revamp of the Milma brand. The new branding and packaging look fantastic, and I am confident that it will appeal to customers across Kerala. Milma has been a trusted brand for quality for several decades, and this new brand image will help Milma attract a younger audience.”