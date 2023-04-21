Alia Bhatt is new brand ambassador for Malabar Gold

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed Alia Bhatt as its new brand ambassador. The announcements came in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993.

Said Malabar chairman, M P Ahammed: “We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand’s journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience.”