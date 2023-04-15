ABP Network partners with Samsung TV Plus

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

ABP Network has announced the launch of its all six TV news channels – ABP News, ABP Ganga, ABP Asmita, ABP Sanjha, ABP Majha, and ABP Ananda – on Samsung TV Plus, the free, ad-supported service from Samsung. This partnership is expected to provide viewers with another touchpoint to connect with the award-winning content and unbiased journalism that ABP Network has delivered over the last two decades.

This partnership is expected to provide viewers with a seamless TV viewing experience and access to a wide range of content. With Samsung TV Plus at the forefront of streaming services in India, ABP Network is poised to extend its reach and provide its content to a broader range of viewers.

Commenting on the partnership, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer, ABP Network, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Samsung TV Plus to bring our channels to their viewers. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and make our content available to a wider audience. At ABP Network, we take pride in delivering programming that promises the highest quality and depth. We are confident that our viewers will appreciate the rich and diverse content that we bring to their screens. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and we are excited to forge a long and successful partnership with Samsung TV Plus.”

Added Kunal Mehta, Head Business Development, Samsung TV Plus India: “We are excited to welcome ABP Network’s channels to our platform,” “Samsung TV Plus is committed to providing its viewers with a wide range of content choices, and this partnership with ABP Network is a testament to that commitment. We believe that our viewers will appreciate the quality and depth of ABP Network’s programming, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.”