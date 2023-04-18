ABP Network appoints Saurabh Yagnik as COO

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

ABP Network has appointed Saurabh Yagnik as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) with P&L responsibilities. Yagnik will be reporting to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.

Speaking on the appointment, Pandey said: “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh to the ABP Network family. His impressive track record and vast experience in the media industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and expand our reach across the country. I am confident that Saurabh’s leadership skills, combined with his deep knowledge of media and consumer insights, will help us achieve our strategic goals and take ABP Network to new heights.”

Said Yagnik: “I am excited to join ABP Network, a leading media conglomerate and look forward to working and contributing towards the growth of the company and delighting viewers and stakeholders as the company moves to its next phase of growth and transformation.”