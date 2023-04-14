Abby appoints Prajato Guha Thakurta as Jury Chairman

13 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-founder and CCO of Manja as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion category.

Thakurta has worked for around 18 years in some of the country’s top creative agencies like McCann, JWT and DDB Mudra, where he has shaped brands like Barclays, Lee Cooper, Stayfree, Pears, The Economic Times, Smirnoff and Nokia, among others.

His last stint was at Leo Burnett where he drove the agency’s creative culture as its National Creative Director and helped turn it into one of the most awarded offices in the country. His portfolio there included brands like McDonald’s, Jeep, Google, Bajaj Auto, Isuzu, Abbott and PhonePe.

Over the years, his work has won him several awards, both national and international, including Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Adfest, Spikes and Effies.

Said Thakurta (or Prajato, as he is called by friends and colleagues): “I am absolutely chuffed to be a part of the Brand Activation & Promotion Jury at the Abby One Show Awards. This is arguably one of the most exciting categories, and I’m really looking forward to seeing work that is truly immersive, engaging, brave and brilliant.”