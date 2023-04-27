Abby 2023 announces ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award’

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

It’s raining press releases from the Goafest team. So when it’s not a new set of jury chairs there’s a new feature of the event. Like the announcement by the Advertising Club about a new award category, the ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award’ to “recognise and promote the new generation of talent, and reward the work they have created”.

Open to advertising professionals – individuals or teams, under the age of 30, entries for the Young Maverick Abby Award will be judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts based on creativity, originality, and impact for work created between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 under the category verticals of Art, Design, Digital, Film and Craft.

Speaking on introducing the new category, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India and Chairman, The Abbys Award Governing Council and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said: “It is important that we turn the spotlight on emerging creative talent. We are excited to introduce the Young Maverick Abby Award category at The Abby Awards 2023 and recognise the outstanding work of young professionals who are pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the advertising industry. We are certain that by providing a platform for deserving talent to showcase their creative passion and work, we will not just empower them but also encourage new thinking, new talent and innovation in the industry.”

The winners of the Young Maverick ABBY Award will be announced along with other awards during The Abby Awards 2023, scheduled to be held at Goafest 2023 on May 24-26, 2023.