A different rivalry emerging in IPL

10 Apr,2023

With apologies to none at all

By Vikas Mehta

The Indian Premier League (IPL0 has become famous for franchise rivalries over the years. MI vs CSK, KKR vs RCB and, as my daughter says, now LSG vs SRH biryani wars!

But a most unexpected rivalry has surfaced around the IPL this year. And it started before the tournament commenced. When the media rights for IPL were announced for the next five years, television and digital rights went to two different entities. While Star Sports continued with the TV rights, Disney Hotstar lost the digital rights to Reliance group backed Viacom18. And thus started a new rivalry. TV vs Digital. Jio Cinema vs Star Sports.

If we look at the numbers, it seems an unequal fight. TV penetration in India is almost 70%. Whereas smartphone penetration is just about 50% with roughly 600mn smartphones in use. While smartphone is an individual device, TV is watched by four-five people. But what makes these numbers interesting is the fact that many youngsters in TV households may be either abandoning TV for smartphones or TVs are being connected to streaming devices. Jio Cinema has been talking about its customised device integration partnership with OEMs like Jio set-top box, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, One Plus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG and Xiaomi.

And Jio Cinema fired the first salvo by announcing free subscription to IPL. Clearly, they were trying to catch more viewers which in turn would get more advertising moolah. So, for the first time, an advertising revenue war between streaming and TV was on. Brands and companies were being enticed on two fronts. And they had to take decisions which till now they need not as Star and Disney Hotstar were playing a complementing game with Disney also charging for subscription. Viewership now was an important dimension.

And soon enough an advertising war broke out. Not surprisingly, Jio Cinema was the instigator. It released a long ad on Youtube which took a dig at watching IPL on old-fashioned, non-interactive, dumb TV sets. While it was entertaining and informative at the same time, it served a reminder as to how much more personalised the viewing can be on digital. Watch it here

Star Sports then released an ad which claimed that normal TV watching through DTH channels like Tata Play and Airtel (my enemy’s enemy is my friend) could allow digital features like highlights, key moments, deep statistics dive etc. Star Sports Pro was launched which could turn your TV into TV on demand with these features. Watch the ad here.

While Star spoke about commentary in nine languages, Jio Cinema went ahead and announced commentary in 11 languages including Bhojpuri. I think no ex-cricketer worth his salt is free in India today during IPL and anyone who is, needs to just learn a new language!

Hardly had the first weekend passed that viewership figures were being bandied about. Star took out a full-page ad in leading dailies claiming a record-breaking TV Rating for the first match which went up by 29% and 47% increase in consumption of TV time as against last year. It also claimed 130 million viewers on its channels for the first match which was almost 90% of the Pay TV universe. Jio Cinema on its part issued press releases claiming 1.47 billion video views and 50 million new app downloads for Jio Cinema over the first weekend.

While Jio’s figures were based on its own actual numbers, Star figures were based on BARC viewership data that uses a base of around 50,000 plus households and the number is then extrapolated to a national level, a fact shared gleefully by even Viacom18’s CEO in his press release. Clearly, the advantage of measurability went in favour of Jio Cinema.

So, is there a clear winner? Of course not. Jio had glitches during streaming. While many claimed no audio, there was rebooting happening and many took to social media to vent their frustration. And while TV seems to have the upper hand just by sheer numbers, the habit of Gen Z to watch on small screen on an individual basis will eat into TV share. But then from my limited experience, I think it is just a high income phenomena. Most Indian families do not have the luxury of a personalised smartphone for each family member. Plus, IPL is a more involved family entertainment. That would mean a point in favour of TV.

One thing though is for sure, this rivalry is going to become more intense and it would mean more benefits for the consumers.

Oh! What about the ads on IPL you ask? Mostly a big bore. Mostly repetitive old ads. Most using the same few celebrities. Most covering the same few categories.

But the one exception that came as a breath of fresh air was Dream 11. Like in the previous years they have not disappointed and have raised the bar by not just using famous cricketers but also roping in some celebrity actors. And with an all-out war between the two sets of celebrities, things are getting spiced up. It’s a shame if you haven’t watched the launch ad which is a longer version in the form of a press conference. Watch it here.

And then the other ones which involve needling each other with some real life, incisive and stinging comments. The one where Rohit Sharma needles Aamir about not attending award shows, or the one where the cricketers are needled about retakes, or the one where Aamir is reminding himself that ‘all izz well’, are all well-crafted and wonderful to watch. A relief to see creativity, relevance and celebrity all being combined so well. Watch. One more. And one more.

As I write this, I see a new Pepsi ad with Ranveer and a new Pepsi anthem too. These look and sound interesting. Watch the ad. And the theme song.

Now tell me what do you think about them?