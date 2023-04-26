26Five Global Lab appoints as CEO for India

06 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

26Five Global Lab, the US-based brand growth management consulting firm and its global creative and technology labs, has announced the appointment of Ritesh Rao as CEO of 26FIVE India Lab.

In the past, Rao has worked with Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas.

Said Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab: “Ritesh brings deep expertise across media, a powerful ethos, and an impeccable track record in managing integrated strategies, award-winning creatives, and complex client structures for brands seeking to achieve exceptional growth.”