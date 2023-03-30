Wunderman Thompson launches new TVC for Pulse candy

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd, a part of DS Group, has launched a new TVC for Pass Pass Pulse hard-boiled candy, titled, ‘Courtroom’. The TVC features Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in the role of a judge and a lawyer respectively and has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, Delhi and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited, said: “Irresistibility’ is the core product philosophy of pulse. The behavioural insight of the consumers indicated that Pulse consumers don’t want to share their Pulse candy with anyone. We have built on this premise over the years through our communication Campaigns revolving around the theme, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. This latest TVC also highlights the irresistibility of Pulse in a humorous courtroom drama where everyone present, including the Judge is willing to be labelled as an accused, just to get their hands on Pulse candy.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sundeep Sehgal, Vice President & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, added: “Over the years ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ commercials have gained a separate fan base due to their whacky plots and masaledaar twists. And people want more. So, this time we took Tangy Twist a notch higher to increase brand love. We developed crazier stories. We roped in acting powerhouses – Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee to take you on a never been before masaledaar journey that you’ll relish for a long time.”