W+K India bags mandate for Clove Dental

28 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Clove, dental clinic chain, has appointed Wieden+ Kennedy India as its creative agency across key business verticals. Wieden+Kennedy will be collaborating with Clove to unlock business growth through creative interventions across the Clove ecosystem

Amar Singh, Chairman & CEO Clove Dental said: “Driven by Quality and Transparency for our customers we have always hired the best talents in the industry at Clove. We are excited about our partnership with Wieden Kennedy as we step into our next phase of expansion. It’s a very critical phase in our journey and we are looking forward to this partnership to steer us positively towards the growth path.”

Ayesha Ghosh, President W+K added: “We’re thrilled and grateful to be Clove’s partner of choice in their brand building journey. It’s impossible to not be infected by the palpable energy that radiates from Amar and the people in charge at Clove. Happily, we too have abundant new energy and hunger waiting to be channelised into something as ambitious as Clove Dental’s expansion plans. We’re looking forward to creating a strategic brand platform that’s compelling enough to hold together the marketing activation plan.