Westside partners with musician Ritviz

14 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Westside, fashion retail chain from the house of Tatas, becomes the title sponsorship for Ritviz Mimmi Album Launch Tour. The tour which kicked off in Pune will take place across two other cities, Mumbai and Bangalore. The indie musician Ritviz will be performing songs from his latest album, Mimmi.

Said Mr Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty at Westside: “We are thrilled to be associated with Ritviz on his album launch tour. We celebrate art, culture and music by hosting performative events. Our aim is to curate experiences that resonate with youth of today, Gen Z, in order to encourage young budding artists to follow their passion. Ritviz is an extremely talented musician, and we are proud to support him in his journey. We believe that music has the power to bring people together, and we are excited to be a part of this exciting event.”