We’re closed tomorrow on Ram Navami

29 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

Just how do we decide our holidays?

Over the years, we’ve never closed on Ram Navami, so why now, one may ask. Well, it’s a pretty big holiday across the country. The stockmarkets are shut, banks are closed as well. But, more importantly, this year we find a lot of offices shut tomorrow. Hence, our readership drops considerably, and we then need to re-run some of our content, especially our columns.

So: we’re closed tomorrow on Ram Navami. We’ll be back on Friday, March 30 with all our scheduled updates and newsletter.

Best wishes.