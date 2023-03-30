By Our Staff
Just how do we decide our holidays?
Over the years, we’ve never closed on Ram Navami, so why now, one may ask. Well, it’s a pretty big holiday across the country. The stockmarkets are shut, banks are closed as well. But, more importantly, this year we find a lot of offices shut tomorrow. Hence, our readership drops considerably, and we then need to re-run some of our content, especially our columns.
So: we’re closed tomorrow on Ram Navami. We’ll be back on Friday, March 30 with all our scheduled updates and newsletter.
Best wishes.