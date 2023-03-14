Wavemaker is Agency #1 at the Emvies

13 Mar,2023

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club hosted the 23rd edition of the Emvies, celebrating high-impact media campaigns on Friday, March 10 in Mumbai. As many as 1469 entries from 26 agencies participated in the competition where 29 Gold and 53 Silver trophies were presented in addition to 55 Bronze winners receiving recognition.

Wavemaker with 630 points was recognised as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’. Wavemaker bagged the coveted Grand Emview for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s Cadbury Celebrations’ Not Just a Cadbury Ad – 2.

It was a GroupM show with the second and third ranks occupied with Mindshare at 340 points and EssenceMediacom at 100 points.

The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was awarded to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s How Bausch + Lomb’s – #LookOfLove advocated for unbiased and unprejudiced love.

Said Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club: “It is great to see this kind of energy at the Emvies. Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.”

Added Aditya Swamy, Chairperson of EMVIE’s Committee: “It is very exciting and encouraging to know that each year, the quality of entries received only surpasses the previous editions of the Emvies. Big congratulations to all the winners. We urge them to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.”

EMVIE 2023 CLIENT OF THE YEAR

EMVIE 2023 AGENCY OF THE YEAR

EMVIE 2023 RESULTS